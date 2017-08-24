Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Lawyer arrested for not answering questions gets settlement

August 24, 2017 2:57 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A lawyer arrested for not answering questions during a traffic stop for suspected speeding in New Jersey will receive $30,000 under a settlement with the state, court records show.

NJ Advance Media (http://bit.ly/2g83qCt ) reported Wednesday that the settlement for Rebecca Musarra was reached in July.

Dashcam video of the 2015 arrest shows state troopers telling the Philadelphia lawyer that she has the right to remain silent after they arrested her for not answering their questions.

“I thought it was quite ironic that they had just arrested me and told me I had the right to do the same thing they just arrested me for,” she said in an interview.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

The video shows the troopers repeatedly asking Musarra if she knows why she is being stopped. When she doesn’t respond, a trooper tells her, “OK, you’re going to be placed under arrest if you don’t answer my questions.”

When she told them she didn’t have to answer their questions, they told her to get out of the car and handcuffed her.

Musarra said she was detained in a local police station where a trooper told her she was obstructing justice by not responding to the officers. When she informed the trooper that it was not illegal to stay silent, he then apologized for the arrest and called the officer a “rookie,” according to the lawsuit.

She was released the same night after a trooper told her he would do her a “favor” and get her car released from an impound lot without her having to pay any fees. The lawsuit also stated that a trooper chipped her driver’s-side window when he tapped his flashlight against it during the traffic stop.

The department has not officially admitted wrongdoing, though officials sent Musarra a letter in March 2017 saying that an internal investigation found sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations of false arrest and illegal search.

A spokesman said troopers were given additional training after the arrest.

        Navy shipyard spent millions to create and run an unauthorized police force

Related Topics
U.S. News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection hosts recruitment event

Today in History

1814: British capture Washington, burn White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0779 -0.0040 3.69%
L 2020 25.8664 -0.0141 5.96%
L 2030 28.9630 -0.0288 8.53%
L 2040 31.2546 -0.0371 9.78%
L 2050 17.9546 -0.0247 10.91%
G Fund 15.4152 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0746 0.0372 2.92%
C Fund 34.1484 -0.1156 11.59%
S Fund 43.3572 -0.0472 8.61%
I Fund 28.7223 0.0167 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.