Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man pleads guilty to using California drug-smuggling tunnel

August 29, 2017 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of operating a drug-smuggling tunnel in California has pleaded guilty after being arrested in May.

The 35-year-old spent nearly six years in a Mexico prison for gun trafficking before being arrested in the U.S.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2wPrvFl ) Monday that Habib Mujica pleaded guilty to conspiring to finance, construct and use the drug-smuggling tunnel discovered in Calexico six years ago.

Homeland Security Investigations agents discovered the tunnel at a warehouse in 2011.

Advertisement

Mujica says in his plea agreement that he intended to run a business called Baja Bikes as a front to conceal illegal activities.

He faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard rescues Houston residents from Harvey flooding

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.