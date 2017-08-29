Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mom ending panhandling to raise college funds for daughter

August 29, 2017 7:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman who began panhandling to raise $24,000 for her daughter to attend Michigan State University is calling it quits after raising less than half of her goal.

Lori Truex (TRU’-ex) tells the Battle Creek Enquirer she’ll end her fundraising campaign Thursday to return to work as a school bus driver. She says she raised more than $10,000 — $5,400 from an online GoFundMe account and $4,800 from her panhandling or checks deposited by donors into a credit union account she opened for the drive.

Truex says grants, scholarships and loans will help make up the difference.

She began standing with a sign on corners around the city on June 14.

Advertisement

Her daughter, Kendall Truex, moved into her MSU dormitory on Thursday. Classes start Wednesday.

___

Information from: Battle Creek Enquirer, http://www.battlecreekenquirer.com

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard rescues Houston residents from Harvey flooding

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.