Nobody hurt when small plane slides off Sacramento runway

August 26, 2017 2:08 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Flights are running on time again at Sacramento International Airport following delays caused when a private plane slid off a runway.

Airport spokeswoman Laurie Slothower says no injuries were reported in the accident Friday.

One of the airport’s two runways was closed for a time — causing more than a dozen flights to be either delayed or diverted.

The Sacramento Bee says (http://bit.ly/2wedPk7) the Aerostar plane slid into grass beside the landing strip. The plane had to be towed away.

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

