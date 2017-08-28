Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials: Pennsylvania trooper at fault in fatal crash

August 28, 2017 8:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper killed when his cruiser collided with a garbage truck in July was at fault in the wreck, which also injured his partner and passenger.

State police say the cruiser’s speed — which isn’t being revealed — as well as wet conditions and fog contributed to the crash that killed 26-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart on July 14. Trooper Travis November suffered a concussion.

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. in Ligonier Township when the garbage truck pulled onto the highway from a parking lot. Stewart couldn’t stop his marked 2016 Ford Interceptor in time, which hit the side of the truck.

Police say nobody will be cited or charged in the crash.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

The garbage truck driver wasn’t hurt.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Texas National Guard aids Hurricane Harvey flood victims

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists picket Woodrow Wilson

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.