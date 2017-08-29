Listen Live Sports

Photo of Harvey rescue spreads on internet, front pages

August 29, 2017 4:09 am
 
A photo of a police officer carrying a woman and her baby through floodwaters has quickly become a symbol of the struggle by Texas residents to overcome Hurricane Harvey’s devastation.

In the photo, 13-month-old Aiden Pham nestles asleep in the arms of his mother, Catherine. One day, no doubt Aiden’s mother will tell him about the day they were rescued. But the photo of them — by veteran Associated Press photographer David Phillip — has already spread across the internet and newspaper front pages.

The woman and child were rescued along with the baby’s father from their home in the city’s Meyerland section, where water reached many roofs.

Phillip says seeing such rescues has been a reminder of his city’s endurance.

