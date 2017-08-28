Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Police: Man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge

August 28, 2017 11:58 am
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.

Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert.

Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond (kwin-SIG’-uh-mund).

The girl swam to shore in the town of Shrewsbury and was discovered at about 4 a.m.

Police say she suffered “visible injuries” that were not life-threatening.

Hubert is expected to be arraigned Monday on a kidnapping charge. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

The investigation is ongoing.

