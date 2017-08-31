Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Woman steals shoes and flees, leaving son behind

August 31, 2017 9:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police have arrested a woman who they say left her 5-year-old son behind after stealing a pair of shoes.

Mobile Police Department spokesman Donald Wallace tells news outlets 24-year-old Debrina Scott shoplifted the shoes Saturday from a Mobile shoe store. Wallace says that when Scott was confronted by security at the store, she took off running across the parking lot. Her son followed her and was nearly struck by a vehicle.

News outlets report that Scott was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft and endangering the welfare of a child. She was released Wednesday evening. It’s unclear if Scott has an attorney.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.