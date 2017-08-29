Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Prison for woman convicted in teens’ crash death after party

August 29, 2017 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the crash deaths of two teenagers who had been drinking at her home has been sentenced to 2½ to six years in prison.

Forty-six-year-old Jodie Tierney was sentenced Tuesday in York County Court.

She was also convicted in July of child endangerment, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors following the June 2015 SUV crash that killed 17-year-old Stone Hill and 16-year-old Nicholas Mankin in Lower Chanceford Township.

Prosecutors alleged that they and other teens had been drinking at the couple’s home. Tierney tearfully pleaded for leniency, and her attorney called prison time “unnecessary.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Forty-six-year-old Stephen Tierney was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to corruption of minors and selling or furnishing liquor to minors.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.