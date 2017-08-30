Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Prosecutor: More indictments possible in McDonald case

August 30, 2017 9:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County grand jury looking into allegations of a cover up in the fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white Chicago police officer is weighing further indictments in the case.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that special prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes told a judge Tuesday that several individuals are being looked at and the grand jury is expected to meet at least twice by the end of October.

Police dashcam video shows 17-year-old Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times by Officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014 as the teen was walking away from officers with a small knife by his side.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Three other officers pleaded not guilty last month to conspiring to cover up what happened.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.