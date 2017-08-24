Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

School says sex abuse allegations against monks are credible

August 24, 2017 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — A Roman Catholic boarding school in Rhode Island says an investigation has found credible new allegations of sexual abuse committed decades ago by two monks.

The Portsmouth Abbey School sent a letter Wednesday summarizing the allegations and apologizing to any victims. The abuse is alleged to have occurred between 1959 and the early 1980s. The school says one of the accused monks has since died, and the other is critically ill.

The school hired a law firm to investigate after the sudden resignation of its chancellor last year. Last August, the firm reported no findings that he did anything illegal, but responses to that report surfaced new allegations against the two monks, who had been previously accused of abuse.

The school says the abbey will fund therapy for those abused.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection hosts recruitment event

Today in History

1814: British capture Washington, burn White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0779 -0.0040 3.69%
L 2020 25.8664 -0.0141 5.96%
L 2030 28.9630 -0.0288 8.53%
L 2040 31.2546 -0.0371 9.78%
L 2050 17.9546 -0.0247 10.91%
G Fund 15.4152 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0746 0.0372 2.92%
C Fund 34.1484 -0.1156 11.59%
S Fund 43.3572 -0.0472 8.61%
I Fund 28.7223 0.0167 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.