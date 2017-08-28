Scientists say Harvey may be the soggy sign of future storms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Harvey has already dumped 15 trillion gallons of water on southeast Texas, which is about three-quarters of a million gallons for every man, woman and child. It could be just a glimpse of the soggy future global warming could bring.

Scientists say future storms in Texas and around the world will be wetter and wilder because of global warming. That’s because warmer air holds more moisture, and warmer water provides fuel for hurricanes.

While scientists can’t yet say whether global warming made Harvey worse because they haven’t done the complex calculations necessary, they can say that this is the type of storm they have been warning about for well over a decade.