Shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 at library shakes city

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A shooting inside a public library that killed two people and wounded four has deeply shaken an eastern New Mexico community.

Authorities and elected officials with the city of Clovis said during a news conference that the gunman surrendered after the shooting Monday and was taken into custody without incident after police entered the downtown building. Warrants for his arrest were being prepared.

Clovis Mayor David Lansford says things could have been much worse had it not been for the quick response, training and courage of police. He calls the shooting tragic and senseless.

“This is a big blow to our community,” he said.

Clovis, a city of about 40,000, is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line. The area is home to Cannon Air Force Base.