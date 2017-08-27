Supporters of dead lake plan say rich residents are to blame

NEWBURY, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he wants to restart the process of finding a new site for a boat ramp project at a popular New Hampshire lake where Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler has a home.

Sununu pulled a permit extension for the ramp last month on Lake Sunapee in Newbury. He called the project flawed and said it was time to end the decades-long debate.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission, which fought to build the multi-million dollar ramp, responded by saying “a few wealthy individuals” were blocking the project. They say the ramp would increase public access to the lake. Many homeowners along the lake say the ramp is overpriced and would destroy forest areas.

Sununu said all parties should agree on a new location that has community support.