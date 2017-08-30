Listen Live Sports

Teen mass shooting suspect was searching for ‘inner peace’

August 30, 2017 12:02 am
 
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A pastor says the teenager suspected of killing two people and injuring four others in a public library had been searching for “inner peace” shortly before the shooting.

Pastor David Stevens says Nathaniel Jouett, 16, started attending Living Word Church of God three months ago and appeared to be turning his life around after having contemplated suicide several months earlier.

Jouett is now awaiting charges for Monday’s deadly rampage. Authorities say their work has only begun as they talk to his family and friends and comb through social media posts looking for clues as to what may have prompted the violence.

Police Chief Douglas Ford says authorities plan to charge Jouett with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

