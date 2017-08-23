The Latest: Ex-sect member: Group made bread from trash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a New Mexico military-style Christian sect facing child abuse charges (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A former member of a New Mexico paramilitary Christian sect rocked by child sex abuse arrests says the group made members raid dumpsters to make bread.

Julie Gudino told The Associated Press that as a member of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps, she was forced to search dumpsters for discarded produce in order to bake bread that the group would sell.

The San Francisco resident says sect leader Deborah Green convinced followers that God was ordering members to go through trash bins so the group could make money.

Gudino says she and other members would travel to Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma to sell the trash-made bread to unsuspecting buyers.

Green is facing child sex abuse charges.

The sect denies the charges and claims made by former members.

11:30 a.m.

A leader of a New Mexico paramilitary Christian sect rocked by child sex abuse arrests is strongly denying that his wife and other members hurt children.

James Green told KOAT-TV of Albuquerque (https://goo.gl/gXkGwe) on Tuesday that the allegations were a surprise to members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps.

Authorities raided the sect’s secluded western New Mexico compound on Sunday and authorities arrested Deborah Green and two other members in connection with a child abuse and child sex abuse investigation.

Green told the Gallup Independent (https://goo.gl/VygTuW) that the raid was a “brutal attack” during church services as around three dozen deputies descended on the compound in tactical gear, assault weapons, and a flash bomb.

Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace says authorities wanted to surprise sect leaders and were worried members might try to prevent arrests.

11 a.m.

A judge has ordered that a leader of a New Mexico paramilitary Christian sect who is facing child sex abuse charges be held on $5 million secured bond.

Cibola County Magistrate Court Judge Larry Diaz set bond Tuesday for Peter Green following a raid of the armed compound of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps.

Peter Green, also known as Mike Brandon, faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child on suspicion of raping a girl from the time she was 7.

Sect co-leader Deborah Green, who also is facing child sex abuse charges, was ordered held on a $500,000 secured bond.

The group, founded in California, says the allegations are “totally false.”

