The Latest: Teen charged with murder in library shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly shooting at a public library in eastern New Mexico (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old high school student with murder over a shooting inside a public library in New Mexico that killed two employees and seriously wounded four others.

The filing Wednesday lists nearly a dozen counts against Nathaniel Jouett, including first-degree murder, child abuse, assault with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated battery.

The Clovis High School student is in custody at a juvenile detention center. Prosecutors plan to charge Jouett as an adult and will take the case to a grand jury next week.

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night to remember the victims of Monday’s rampage as residents add to makeshift memorials around the rural community.

More candlelight vigils were planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

___

11:10 p.m.

A pastor says the teenager suspected of killing two people and injuring four others in a public library had been searching for “inner peace” shortly before the shooting.

Pastor David Stevens says Nathaniel Jouett, 16, started attending Living Word Church of God three months ago and appeared to be turning his life around after having contemplated suicide several months earlier.

Jouett is now awaiting charges for Monday’s deadly rampage. Authorities say their work has only begun as they talk to his family and friends and comb through social media posts looking for clues as to what may have prompted the violence.

Police Chief Douglas Ford says authorities plan to charge Jouett with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.