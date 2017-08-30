Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Teen charged with murder in library shooting

August 30, 2017 4:53 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly shooting at a public library in eastern New Mexico (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old high school student with murder over a shooting inside a public library in New Mexico that killed two employees and seriously wounded four others.

The filing Wednesday lists nearly a dozen counts against Nathaniel Jouett, including first-degree murder, child abuse, assault with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated battery.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The Clovis High School student is in custody at a juvenile detention center. Prosecutors plan to charge Jouett as an adult and will take the case to a grand jury next week.

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night to remember the victims of Monday’s rampage as residents add to makeshift memorials around the rural community.

More candlelight vigils were planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

___

11:10 p.m.

A pastor says the teenager suspected of killing two people and injuring four others in a public library had been searching for “inner peace” shortly before the shooting.

        Not all agencies have abandoned goal of saving money from cloud

Pastor David Stevens says Nathaniel Jouett, 16, started attending Living Word Church of God three months ago and appeared to be turning his life around after having contemplated suicide several months earlier.

Jouett is now awaiting charges for Monday’s deadly rampage. Authorities say their work has only begun as they talk to his family and friends and comb through social media posts looking for clues as to what may have prompted the violence.

Police Chief Douglas Ford says authorities plan to charge Jouett with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.