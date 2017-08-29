Listen Live Sports

Wary Louisiana prepares for inundation by Harvey

August 29, 2017 4:35 am
 
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Tropical Storm Harvey is threatening to inundate southwestern Louisiana with potentially disastrous flooding.

Emergency personnel continued to rescue people from flooding homes early Tuesday morning in Lake Charles, as rainfall after sunset Monday sent water into homes in neighborhoods unaccustomed to flooding.

Flash flood warnings and watches were in effect for much of the region overnight and forecasters said 10 inches (25 centimeters) or more rain could fall this week.

Few homes flooded earlier Monday, but a heavy band of rain on the east side of Lake Charles tipped the scales for some neighborhoods.

Although Louisiana doesn’t appear to be facing a threat equal to Harvey’s catastrophic toll in Texas, images of devastation revived painful memories for survivors of Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005.

