Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman loses bid to decide health treatment for Great Danes

August 31, 2017 9:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A judge has declined to rule for now on a New Hampshire woman’s request to have control over care for more than 80 Great Danes that were seized from her home.

Christina Fay, of Wolfeboro, was charged in June with two counts of animal cruelty after authorities said they found the dogs living in filth and suffering from sores, infections and other health problems.

Fay pleaded not guilty and filed an injunction requesting that the state stop allowing surgeries to be performed on the dogs.

Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on Wednesday declined to make a decision on Fay’s request, pending the criminal case against her. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 6.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.