10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHERE HURRICANE MARIA IS HEADED

The Caribbean island of Dominica is getting a direct hit from the Category 5 storm, and it’s tracking toward Puerto Rico next.

2. TENSIONS RISE ON GEORGIA TECH CAMPUS

The university in Atlanta alerts students to shelter indoors because of violent protests after police fatally shot a student over the weekend.

3. TRUMP CALLS FOR UN REFORM

Trump will address the U.N. General Assembly for the first time, but in brief remarks at a forum he says the body had “not reached its full potential.”

4. UN CHIEF PLEDGES TO ROOT OUT SEX ABUSE BY PEACEKEEPERS, WORKERS

Antonio Guterres says he is haunted by his encounters with victims, but new allegations that the world body mishandled 14 abuse cases hangs over the meeting.

5. WHICH POPULAR TAX BREAKS ARE IN CROSSHAIRS OF GOP TAX REFORM

Republicans are proposing to do away with the mortgage interest deduction prized by millions of homeowners and a deduction for state and local taxes paid.

6. PROTESTS RESUME IN ST. LOUIS AGAINST ACQUITTAL OF WHITE OFFICER IN BLACK MAN’S DEATH

Demonstrators gather outside the Justice Center to show solidarity with those who had been jailed, mostly for failing to disperse, during weekend protests.

7. SENATE GOP READIES FOR FINAL PUSH TO SCUTTLE ‘OBAMACARE’

But they face an uphill climb as Democrats warn that millions could lose coverage and face skimpier policies.

8. DRIVER OF CHARTER BUS THAT PLOWED INTO CITY BUS IN NEW YORK HAD BEEN FIRED FROM TRANSIT AUTHORITY

The charter bus driver, who was killed along with two other people, was let go from NYC’s Metropolitan Transit Authority in 2015.

9. EMMA STONE FINDS FIGHT FOR EQUALITY CONTINUES BEYOND ‘BATTLE OF THE SEXES’

Stone, who plays Billie Jean King in the movie about her tennis showdown with Bobby Riggs, says she saw parallels between King’s fight and women’s fight for equal pay in Hollywood.

10. BASEBALL HOME RUN RECORD SET TO FALL

There have been 5,663 home runs hit during the season through Sunday, 30 shy of the record set in 2000.