10-year-old girl beaten, dragged by car in NY; 4 charged

ALBION, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old central New York girl was beaten repeatedly, served food doused in hot sauce and dragged behind a vehicle.

Four adults were arrested after the girl escaped from a home in the Oswego County town of Albion on Wednesday and asked a neighbor for help.

The sheriff’s office said the abuse began in April; the girl was beaten with fists, feet and an “implement” and spent days working outside without water or bathroom access. Authorities say that once she was forced to run with a heavy backpack, then tied to a car and dragged.

Deputies say she was hospitalized.

Three adults who lived at the home were charged with assault and remanded to jail. A woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

This story has been corrected to show the girl was not doused in hot sauce but fed food doused in hot sauce.