2 charged in alleged rape of university student on bus

September 18, 2017 2:40 pm
 
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Two employees of a company that runs the Auburn University transit system have been charged in the alleged rape of a student on one of the buses.

The Auburn city police department says Monday that 32-year-old James Don Johnson of Auburn, Alabama, and 51-year-old Tony Martin Patillo of Columbus, Georgia, were arrested Saturday. Each is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the Friday night attack.

Police say Johnson was driving a bus late Friday while Patillo was in the back of the vehicle raping an 18-year-old woman. A passerby later reported seeing Patillo standing over the woman on a city street.

It was not immediately clear whether either man is represented by an attorney who could comment. Each was jailed Monday under $125,000 bond.

