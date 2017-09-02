Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 dead, 1 wounded in Alabama shootings that involved police

September 21, 2017 7:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police say two people are dead and a third person wounded in north Alabama after shootings that involved police.

Huntsville police Lt. Stacy Bates says officers were responding to reports of a shooting on the city’s northwest side Wednesday night when they encountered a man with a gun.

Bates tells WAFF-TV that police shot and killed the suspect. Bates said that after that happened, police found a second man dead of gunshot wounds, but that person wasn’t killed by the officers.

Police also found a third man who had been shot by an unknown suspect and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Bates told the station late Wednesday that police had many unanswered questions.

No other information about the officers or suspects was immediately released.

___

Information from: WAFF-TV, http://www.waff.com/

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor signals to amphibious assault vehicle

Today in History

1942: B-29 Superfortress makes debut flight

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.