2 motorcyclists killed in Maine crash during charitable ride

September 10, 2017 4:38 pm
 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say two motorcyclists participating in a charitable ride have died in a collision with a pickup truck.

Police say the two occupants of the truck and two other motorcyclists were also injured in the crash on Interstate 95 in Augusta early Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclists were participating in the annual United Bikers Toy Run, where motorcyclists deliver toys to needy children. Police say one motorcyclist died at the scene and the other one died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Their names have not been released.

Police say four other people were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say 3,000 motorcycles participated in the toy run. The motorcycles that came after the crash were detoured to another route.

