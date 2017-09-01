Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2018 Battle of Selma re-enactment canceled

September 1, 2017 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A re-enactment of the Battle of Selma in Alabama has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the cost.

James Hammonds, president of the organizing group The April 1865 Society, says it’s unlikely the re-enactment of the Civil War battle will be held again.

News outlets report the society announced Thursday the decision to cancel the event scheduled for next April was because city officials asked the group to pay for services such as police, fire and public works.

The April 2017 event was canceled after the city asked organizers to pay an estimated $22,000 for city services that were in-kind in the past.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The society tried to raise money through a GoFundMe page that generated only $1,000.

The battle had been put on each year since 1987.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.