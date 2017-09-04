Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 killed in medical helicopter crash in North Carolina

September 8, 2017 1:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BELVIDERE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says four people have been killed in the crash of a medical helicopter.

Patrol spokesman Master Trooper Christopher Knox said the Duke Life Flight helicopter went down around 11:45 a.m. Friday near the town of Belvidere, close to the Virginia border and about 160 miles (260 kilometers) east of Raleigh.

Knox said it’s not known where the helicopter was headed when it went down and authorities have no idea what caused the crash. He said the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and state troopers are on the scene to secure the site.

The Duke Life Flight web page says its helicopters usually have two critical care providers and a pilot onboard and can only carry one patient at a time.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.92%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 6.18%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.74%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.97%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 11.07%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 3.86%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.93%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.16%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.