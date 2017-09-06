Listen Live Sports

6 more arrested in abuse probe at psychiatric hospital

September 6, 2017
 
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have arrested six more staff members at a maximum-security psychiatric hospital in connection with the repeated abuse of a patient, making it a total of nine workers charged with cruelty to persons and disorderly conduct.

Authorities on Tuesday night announced the new arrests of workers at the Whiting Forensic Division of Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown. The facility is the state’s only maximum-security hospital for the criminally insane.

The arrests followed the suspensions of 31 employees earlier this year in connection with the abuse of a 62-year-old male patient. Authorities said abusive incidents were recorded by surveillance cameras.

State police say more arrests are expected.

The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services runs the hospital and says it is investigating.

