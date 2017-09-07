Listen Live Sports

7 badly injured in bus collision at Queens intersection

September 18, 2017 8:02 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A city bus and a tour bus have collided in Queens, and the Fire Department of New York says 17 people have been hurt, seven of them severely.

The buses collided around 6:15 a.m. Monday at an intersection in the Flushing neighborhood.

One of the buses also hit a building. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze there.

A photo tweeted by the NYPD’s 109th Precinct shows the buses side-by-side facing opposite directions, with the city bus slightly tilted to one side.

A Fire Department photo on Twitter shows firefighters responding outside the building.

