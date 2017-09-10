Listen Live Sports

9/11 memorial to include names of sickened responders

September 10, 2017 9:09 am
 
POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island beach where people watched as the World Trade Center towers collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001 is the site of the latest memorial to victims of the terror attacks.

It’s also among a growing number of memorials to hundreds of people who died of illnesses after participating in the recovery effort.

The monument is being dedicated Monday by the town of Hempstead on Long Island’s south shore.

It features a 30-foot beam of Trade Center steel, an elevated walkway and plaques engraved with the names of nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks.

A separate plaque will have the names of 582 people who spent time in the rubble and later died of illnesses their families or doctors suspected were linked to toxic ash at the site.

