1 in custody in connection to reports of shooter at hospital

September 12, 2017 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — One person was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to reports of an active shooter at the state’s largest hospital, the city said.

The Lebanon Department of Public Safety confirmed that someone was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. following reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The hospital was under lockdown and it wasn’t clear if that was lifted.

There has been no confirmation that a shooting happened. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.

The federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Vermont state police assisted New Hampshire and local police.

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a “code silver,” telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place. “Code silver” indicates that a violent situation is unfolding.

The state attorney general’s office is investigating.

