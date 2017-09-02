Listen Live Sports

An equal opportunity storm: ‘Harvey didn’t spare anyone’

September 2, 2017
 
< a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — Harvey did not discriminate in its destruction.

It raged through neighborhoods rich and poor, black and white, upscale and working class. Across Houston and surrounding communities, no group sidestepped its paralyzing deluges and apocalyptic floods.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner feared that a full-fledged evacuation of the nation’s fourth-largest city in the face of the oncoming storm would be dangerous and advised residents to remain in place. So when Harvey submerged roughly 30 percent of Harris County, all demographics were inundated.

There is every expectation that Houston’s poor and working class will struggle most to rebuild, as they lack the resources of the affluent.

But in this moment, as waters begin to recede, Houston residents of all colors and socio-economic statuses find themselves united in their loss, despair — and resilience.

