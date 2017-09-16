Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

September 16, 2017
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes images of boys collecting recyclables amid rubble in Aleppo, Syria; a woman lit by a lantern in her home during a power outage in Florida; and the moon Enceladus setting behind Saturn as the Cassini spacecraft heads toward the planet.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 9-15, 2017.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

