APNewsBreak: ‘Why me?’ Survivor recounts flash flood horror

September 20, 2017 6:15 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The man who survived an Arizona flash flood that killed 10 of his family members says he believes it was luck that allowed him to save his 1-year-old daughter from the onslaught.

In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Cesar Garcia said he grabbed his daughter and shielded her as the water swept them away on July 15. He said he knew if he didn’t hold on to her, “she was going to be gone.”

Garcia said he also tried to save his nephew who had fallen nearby, but the boy slipped from his grasp.

Garcia’s legs were torn up by the torrent, but his little girl and son survived with some bumps and scratches. His wife also survived.

