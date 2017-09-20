Listen Live Sports

April hearing set to determine if Durst is tried for murder

September 20, 2017 8:34 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The preliminary hearing in the murder case against New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been delayed until next year.

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday set an April 16 hearing to determine if Durst will stand trial in the killing of his close friend, Susan Berman.

The hearing was originally scheduled next month in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Before the hearing is held testimony from some elderly witnesses will already be recorded on video.

Prosecutors have been questioning friends and associates of Durst to record their testimony in case they die or are incapacitated before a trial. Several witnesses say they fear the wealthy defendant.

Early witnesses have put Durst in Los Angeles at the time of the 2000 killing and say he acknowledged taking out Berman.

