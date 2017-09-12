Listen Live Sports

Archdiocese of Santa Fe releases names of guilty priests

September 12, 2017 6:24 pm
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has released the names of 74 priests and religious leaders found guilty of sexually abusing children by state or church authorities.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester announced the release of the names Tuesday after years of pressure from victims and their family members who wanted a complete list.

Some of names of accused priests on the list had been known for years while others had been secret.

The Catholic Church keeps much of its Canon law proceedings secret.

Wester in a letter to parishioners says the archdiocese needed to publicly acknowledge and identify clergy and religious leaders accused of perpetrating child sexual abuse within the one of the nation’s oldest archdiocese.

The list does not provide details of the crimes or the convictions.

