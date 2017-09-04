Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Brazilian tourist stabbed in NYC had arrived hours before

September 4, 2017 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brazilian tourist who was stabbed in a busy area near New York City’s Central Park says he had been in the United States for only a couple of hours before he was attacked.

Marcus Martins Machado told the Daily News from his hospital bed Monday that he’s “nervous and sad” about the attack Sunday afternoon near Columbus Circle. It’s an intersection and transit hub at the park’s southwest corner.

The 23-year-old Machado says he was standing with his luggage, snapping photos, when a man abruptly stabbed him in the torso.

The assailant fled. Police are looking for him.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Machado says he needs surgery and isn’t sure when he’ll be released.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.