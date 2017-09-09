Listen Live Sports

California officers’ gunshot wounds result of friendly fire

September 9, 2017 3:04 pm
 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say bullet wounds suffered by two police officers responding to a report of a man with a knife were the result of gunfire between the officers.

Both officers have been released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries sustained during the confrontation in Huntington Beach Thursday.

The suspect, who was also shot, remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says a preliminary investigation finds the officers were injured by friendly fire.

They were called to a residential neighborhood in the coastal city for a report of a man with a knife slashing tires.

During a confrontation with the suspect, at least one of the officers opened fire, striking him. Both officers were hit as well.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

