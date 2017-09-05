California woman believed kidnapped by ex is found in Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police say a California woman believed kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend has been found at a Nevada hotel.

Henderson Officer Rod Pena says security at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino reported that Virginia Paris approached guards late Monday and told them she had been kidnapped.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reports Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2eYK4MX ) that the 55-year-old was taken to a hospital.

The suspect, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel, is still at large.

Investigators believe Hetzel kidnapped Paris in Solvang, California, on Friday and drove away in her black Chrysler sedan.

They were seen Sunday near Phoenix, where Paris approached a customer at a coffee shop and said she needed help.

Investigators say Hetzel saw the exchange, grabbed Paris and dragged her away.

Paris had previously obtained a restraining order against Hetzel.