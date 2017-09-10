Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Cincinnati church considers removing Confederate memorials

September 10, 2017 10:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Leaders of a historic Cincinnati church are considering whether a pair of Confederate memorials should be removed.

Christ Church Cathedral has a stained glass memorial to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and a plaque honoring Confederate general and Episcopal Bishop Leonidas Polk. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Dean Gail Greenwell called for their removal during a recent sermon.

Greenwell questions why the church lacks memorials dedicated to abolitionists like Sojourner Truth or civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rev. Mark Bomar, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Greater Cincinnati and Vicinity, says removing the memorials is a step in the right direction.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Greenwell’s efforts come in the wake of racially motivated violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. A parish council will consider Greenwell’s request.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.