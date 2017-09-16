Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Colorado sheriff: Family of 4 killed in private plane crash

September 16, 2017 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two adults and two children were killed when the private plane they were traveling in went down in Colorado.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the plane carrying the family of four was flying from Fort Collins to Utah. The sheriff’s office was asked to search early Saturday morning for the plane, which was last reported to be about 170 miles (274 kilometers) west of Denver.

Searchers found scattered debris shortly before noon and were able to land. They found that no one had survived.

The sheriff’s office is trying to get ground crews to the area.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.