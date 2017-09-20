Listen Live Sports

Court asked to dismiss cases tied to ex-drug lab chemist

September 20, 2017
 
BOSTON (AP) — A petition is asking the highest court in Massachusetts to dismiss every case connected to a former state chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she went to work at a state drug lab for eight years.

The state’s public defender agency is a party to the petition filed Wednesday before the Supreme Judicial Court by two women whose drug possession convictions are tied to evidence handled by chemist Sonja Farak.

Farak pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing cocaine from the state crime lab at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She worked at the lab between 2005 and 2013.

The women say the state failed to notify them of Farak’s misconduct even after her conviction, depriving them of the opportunity to challenge their convictions.

The attorney general’s office has not commented on the petition.

