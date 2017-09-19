Listen Live Sports

Court reinstates lawsuit over debunked Rolling Stone story

September 19, 2017 11:13 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal appeals court has reinstated a defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone over the magazine’s debunked article about a University of Virginia gang rape.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that three former students can sue.

A lower-court judge had tossed the lawsuit by three Phi Kappa Psi members who graduated in 2013.

The lawsuit followed a November 2014 article describing a student’s account of being raped by seven men at the fraternity house in September 2012.

An investigation by Charlottesville, Virginia, police found no evidence to back up the claims of the woman identified in the article as “Jackie.”

Rolling Stone retracted the article and apologized. The magazine said in a statement that it was disappointed but confident the case has no merit.

