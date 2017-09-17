Crash kills veteran reporter-pilot of Albuquerque TV station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A longtime reporter at an Albuquerque TV station has died after the news helicopter he was piloting crashed in central New Mexico, authorities said Sunday.

Bob Martin, 64, was pronounced dead at the crash scene Saturday night, according to New Mexico State Police.

KRQE-TV said Martin worked for the station for more than 20 years, frequently shooting, writing and editing stories. It wasn’t immediately clear if Martin was headed to cover a story at the time of the crash.

“Here at KRQE, we all had great respect for Bob and cherished his friendship,” the station said on its website Sunday morning.

KRQE said the helicopter crashed about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in rugged terrain north of Carrizozo, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Albuquerque.

State Police said it was notified of a downed aircraft shortly after 5 p.m. and found the remnants of the helicopter along with its sole occupant.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the cause of the crash, police said.

