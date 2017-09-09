Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Despite threat, some choosing to ride out Irma at home

September 9, 2017 3:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Irma pounds the Caribbean and threatens catastrophic damage to Florida, some people from Miami to St. Petersburg say they’re not evacuating for this storm.

Across Florida and Georgia, about 6 million people were ordered to leave their homes, clogging interstates as far away as Atlanta. Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez says more than 660,000 residents of Miami-Dade County must evacuate, while another 140,000 have been ordered to leave coastal areas and mobile homes some four hours northwest in St. Petersburg.

But staying is a rite of passage for some, who boast about the storms they weathered: Camille, Andrew, Katrina and others

One study says the decision to stay is often made by people who feel they have a strong social support system who will help them through the hardship.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.