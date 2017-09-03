Dozens of Oregon hikers await rescue amid wildfires

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — More than 100 hikers in Oregon are awaiting rescue after they were forced to shelter in place on a popular trail about 90 miles (144 kilometers) east of Portland because of wildfires.

The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2ezDZJY ) reported the hikers were still awaiting rescue early Sunday morning as the fire near Eagle Creek Trail grows.

About 140 hikers were forced to spend the night outside near Tunnel Falls after a fire broke out near the Columbia River Gorge trail.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue president Russ Gubele says search-and rescue-teams will walk the hikers out toward Wahtum Lake once it gets light.

He says 14 hikers were brought out and returned to Eagle Creek and three hikers were rescued by National Guard helicopter.

Mountain Wave dropped supplies to the hikers.