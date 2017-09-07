Listen Live Sports

Explosion injures 1 at Indiana post office; FBI investigates

September 7, 2017 7:09 am
 
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The FBI is leading an investigation into an explosion at a post office in northwestern Indiana that injured a postal worker.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that FBI Special Agent Bob Ramsey says the woman was taken to a hospital after the explosion about 6 p.m. on Wednesday in East Chicago. Details of her injuries weren’t released, but Fire Chief Anthony Serna says they aren’t life-threatening.

An FBI statement to the Chicago Sun-Times says it’s “yet to be determined if this is an act of domestic or international terrorism, but at this time there is no ongoing public safety concern.”

The Porter County’s bomb squad responded with a bomb disposal robot. K-9 units from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene investigating.

