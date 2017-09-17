Listen Live Sports

Fair worker hurt when he falls trying to fix Ferris wheel

September 17, 2017 9:23 am
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A fair worker who was trying to fix a broken Ferris wheel in North Carolina fell from the ride and suffered minor injuries.

Cellphone video posted on WHAS11 showed the worker climbing up the Ferris wheel after one of the gondola cars began to tilt out of its normal position Friday night. The television station reported that at least one young boy was inside the stuck gondola car.

When the worker dislodged the car, he lost his balance and fell, banging his body on the ride.

The Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro said in a statement Saturday that the worker was taken to a hospital. He was later released.

The ride was inspected by state officials and approved for future use.

