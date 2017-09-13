Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Family: No accountability for man who died in police custody

September 13, 2017 3:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Baltimore man whose death in police custody touched off unrest say they are “devastated” no one is being held accountable for his death.

Billy and Hassan Murphy spoke to reporters Wednesday after the U.S. Justice Department announced it would not bring federal civil rights charges against six officers.

Still, Hassan Murphy says he believes the attorneys, who were holdovers from President Barack Obama’s administration, were “frank and forthright” in their probe into the death of Freddie Gray.

Billy Murphy says as the family’s attorney he is privy to documents that will illustrate how some in the police department obstructed the investigation.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Gray’s death after his neck was broken in the back of a police van in 2015 touched off violent unrest in the city.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.