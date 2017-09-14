Listen Live Sports

Fire deaths of 5 young sisters in Alaska ruled accidental

September 14, 2017 5:10 pm
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say five young sisters killed in a trailer home fire in Alaska last week died of smoke inhalation.

The state fire marshal also announced Thursday that the cause of the fire about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage was cooking related.

It has been classified as accidental and authorities say no foul play is suspected in the Sept. 7 deaths.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the sisters as 12-year-old Alexis Quakenbush, 8-year-old Nevaeh Flores, 7-year-old Lilynanna Flores, 6-year-old Sofia Flores and 3-year-old Jaelynn Flores.

