Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fire destroys Tampa elementary school

September 13, 2017 5:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a Tampa, Florida, elementary school that was in a neighborhood that had just had power restored after Hurricane Irma hit the state.

The fire at Lee Elementary Magnet School of World Studies and Technology was first reported Tuesday evening around 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny told the Tampa Bay Times that the first firefighters to arrive quickly called in more units. More units responded, but eventually the roof on the northeast side of the three-story brick building collapsed.

Penny said the fire didn’t appear suspicious, but that it would be investigated. He said investigators were considering whether the fire could be linked to restoration of electrical power in the area.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The school had been closed this week because of the hurricane.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.